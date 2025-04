Український нападник Баєра може змінити клубну прописку в чемпіонаті Німеччини

🚨🔴 EXCL | Artem #Stepanov is close to joining 1. FC Nürnberg on loan next season!



An option to buy is unlikely to be included. Contracts not signed yet. More details to be clarified.



The 17-y/o striker is currently under contract with Bayer 04 Leverkusen.@SkySportDE 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/FpOrLN3AUM