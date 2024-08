Манчестер Юнайтед узгодив з Баварією трансфер де Лігта

🚨🔴 DONE DEAL: Matthijs de Ligt will join @ManUtd with immediate effect!



…. after the total agreement between #MUFC and FC Bayern has been reached now. It was close as revealed yesterday. Now done after @David_Ornstein and confirmed.



▫️Transfer fee: €45m + €5m add-ons.… pic.twitter.com/xXM52SLoSa