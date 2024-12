Лише вчетверте в історії: Саутгемптону підкорилося ганебне досягнення в АПЛ

6 - All four teams to have six or fewer points on Christmas Day in Premier League history have names beginning with S.



Sheffield Wednesday in 1999/00 (6)

Sunderland in 2005/06 (5)

Sheffield United in 2020/21 (2)

Southampton in 2024/25 (6)



Sibilance. pic.twitter.com/2yoCt6Bx5E