Ван Ністелрой може очолити клуб другої Бундесліги

🚨🔷 Excl | Hamburger SV are considering Ruud van Nistelrooy ✔️



Following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, #HSV are now exploring several options.



48-year-old van Nistelrooy (formerly a striker at HSV) is on the list and has already been discussed internally. Van Nistelrooy… pic.twitter.com/hYYI8BQ9cP