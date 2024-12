Коул Палмер оформив 50 гольових дій за 48 матчів АПЛ – швидше цієї позначки досягли лише троє

Cole Palmer is the only player to be directly involved in 50 goals in the Premier League since the start of last season.



◎ 48 games

◉ 33 goals

◉ 17 assists



38 of them have come in 2024, a new Chelsea record in a calendar year.