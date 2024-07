Колумбія встановила рекорд у матчі проти Уругваю на Копа Америка-2024

Colombia have set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in the national team's history:



WWWWWWDDWWWWDDDWWWWWWWWWWDWW



Los Cafeteros will defend their 28-game streak against Argentina in the 2024 Copa América final.



Their first final in 23 years. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/LFobUYRpQr