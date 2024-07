Баєр може підсилитися ексзахисником Ліверпуля

🚨🔴 Bayer 04 Leverkusen is very interested to sign Joel #Matip as a free agent!



First talks took place. Xavi Alonso wants to strengthen the team with an experienced central defender. @berger_pj | @Sky_Marlon89 | @SkySportDE 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/1JvjKOowR5