Інтер Маямі відсторонив директора з футбольних операцій

NEWS: Inter Miami president of football operations Raul Sanllehi has been removed from all sporting decisions at the club.



Guillermo Hoyos, a long-time confidant and former academy coach of Lionel Messi, will take over Sanllehi’s duties.



