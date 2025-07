Інтер Маямі домовився з Атлетико про перехід півзахисника збірної Аргентини

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Rodrigo de Paul to Inter Miami, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with all parties.



Atlético Madrid set to receive fee in the region of €15m. De Paul to sign four year deal at Inter Miami.



Formal steps to follow in the next days then deal sealed. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/3C7jll0XF1