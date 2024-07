Болонья очікує пропозиції від клубів АПЛ щодо Калафіорі

🚨🇮🇹 Bologna expect Premier League clubs to bid for Riccardo Calafiori, as revealed.



Director Sartori confirms: “I think he will NOT end up joining Juventus”.



“Probably he can go abroad, in case we decide to sell him…”.



“We’d like to keep Calafiori so let’s see what happens”. pic.twitter.com/qg7TGQcKsw