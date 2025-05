Фулгем встановив новий рекорд АПЛ за голами гравців, які виходили на заміну

The sides with the most goals scored by substitutes in a single Premier League campaign:



◉ 17 - Fulham (24/25)

◎ 15 - Arsenal (09/10)

◎ 15 - Man City (11/12)

◎ 15 - Liverpool (15/16)



Marco Silva’s men set a new record thanks to goals from Tom Cairney & Harry Wilson. 💪 pic.twitter.com/7KukkCNxqB