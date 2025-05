Флік повторив історичне досягнення Гвардіоли у Ель Класико

◎ Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona

◎ Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona

◎ Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid

◉ Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid



Hansi Flick is only the second manager in the history of #ElClásico to win his first four competitive matches, after Pep Guardiola.



SIXTEEN goals. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4TaIWxhrRa