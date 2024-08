Одразу декілька гравців Барселони покинуть клуб

🔵🔴 Barça confirm several outgoings ahead of the final 6 days of the summer transfer window.



◉ Clement Lenglet, joining Atlético on loan.

◉ Mika Faye, joining Rennes on permanent deal with buy back clause.

◉ Vitor Roque, joining Betis with final details of loan being fixed. pic.twitter.com/HnaajqcIUF