Гравець збірної Грузії може перейти в Полісся

📰🇬🇪Despite the rumors linking Tsitaishvili to Konyaspor, the Georgian international winger is reportedly joining Polissya Zhytomyr.🇺🇦



Teaming up with Giorgi Maisuradze at the UPL side.👀 https://t.co/I1015RLuPt pic.twitter.com/rOkHFH1afZ