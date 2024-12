Челсі підписав сина Ебуе, який грав за Арсенал

🚨🔵 EXCL: Chelsea have completed deal to sign England U16 talent Mathis Eboué (15) from Watford.



High quality attacking player, Eboué is former Arsenal player’s son — now can be considered #CFC player.



Paperwork done, one more for Chelsea Academy long term plan. Here we go ✨ pic.twitter.com/nZcZZ2ukQP