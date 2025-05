Зірковий хавбек Арсенала стане гравцем Фламенго

🚨🔴⚫️ Jorginho set to join Flamengo on free transfer, here we go!



Plan confirmed since January and deal set to be sealed for the midfielder who’s leaving Arsenal in June.



Three year deal until 2028 at Flamengo verbally agreed, as @venecasagrande reports. Jorginho said yes. pic.twitter.com/jx0WWVk7T7