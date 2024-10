Команда відомого стрімера з українцями у складі перемогла Monte Gen у фіналі Galaxy Battle 2

Congratulations to @ohnePixel on their impressive 2:0 victory in the grand final! They are the champions! 🏆@Monte_Esports Gen take a well-deserved 2nd place.



📝Final map scores:

Nuke - DRILLAS 13:5 Monte Gen,

Mirage - DRILLAS 13:9 Monte Gen. pic.twitter.com/QimVEL6pdZ