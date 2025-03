Баколе – Паркер №2: у Камбососа за тиждень до бою змінився суперник

State of Origin ⚔️



Sydney’s @georgekambosos will now face Queensland’s 16-1 (15 KO’s) Super Lightweight Jake Wyllie in a huge all-Australian showdown at the Qudos Bank Arena this Saturday 🔥



The young KO artist steps up on fight week after Daud Yordan was taken to hospital… pic.twitter.com/mbzGQ8F12m