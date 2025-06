Колишній одноклубник Джордана та чемпіон НБА помер від раку

The NBA mourns the passing of David Greenwood (1957-2025).



The No. 2 overall pick of the 1979 NBA Draft, David played 12 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. Greenwood won a championship as a member of the Pistons in 1990. We… pic.twitter.com/7yWElzrNK9