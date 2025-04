Скажена інтрига: потенційний розклад плейоф НБА перед останніми матчами сезону

All eyes on 4 through 8 in the West with 3 automatic playoff spots still undetermined as we head into Sunday’s regular season finale!



🍿 Nuggets can finish any spot 4-7

🍿 Clippers can finish in spots 4, 5 or 7

🍿 Warriors can finish in 6 or 7 spot

🍿 Timberwolves can finish any… pic.twitter.com/GBKqvOyTur