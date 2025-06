Дует Індіани повторив 24-річне досягнення Айверсона та Мутомбо

T.J. McConnell tonight: 5 steals

Myles Turner tonight: 5 blocks



It's been 24 YEARS since a pair of teammates did this in a Finals game 🤯



Allen Iverson (5 STL) and Dikembe Mutombo (5 BLK) did this on June 6, 2001. pic.twitter.com/oU36ctLvSH