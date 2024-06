Бостон став дев'ятим клуб, який здобув 10 поспіль перемог у плей-оф НБА

The Celtics are the ninth team to win 10+ straight games in a single postseason.



The other eight:



2017 Warriors: 15

1999 Spurs: 12

2001 Lakers: 11

1989 Lakers: 11

2017 Cavaliers: 10

2016 Cavaliers: 10

2012 Spurs: 10

2003 Nets: 10 https://t.co/5pAvwjzjtu