Два світові рекорди за один день: литовець Алекна вперше в історії метнув диск на 75 метрів

HE’S DONE IT AGAIN…TWICE 😳



🇱🇹's Mykolas Alekna smashes his own discus world record twice at the Oklahoma Throws Series World Invitational with a final throw of 75.56m 🔥



🇦🇺's Matt Denny takes 2nd with 74.78m — a mark that would’ve broken the previous WR 👀#ContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/iX0VXqfvXY