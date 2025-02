Італієць Фортунато побив світовий рекорд зі спортивної ходьби, який тримався 30 років

RECORD DEL MONDO! 🚨



Francesco Fortunato 🇮🇹 becomes the first athlete in history to break the 18 minute-barrier in the 5000m race walk with 17:55.65 at the Italian Indoor Championships.



The previous world record of 18:07.08 had stood since 1995! 😯 pic.twitter.com/b2xOQdpCxE