Німецьке дербі: визначився переможець Ліги чемпіонів

𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗡𝗘 👑🇮🇸 Gisli Kristjánsson ruled the weekend and takes the MVP crown after an unforgettable performance for @scmagdeburg 🟢⚪#ehffinal4 #ehfcl #CLM #handball pic.twitter.com/hmH4c4kf8U