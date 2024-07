Яремчук у кроці від переходу в клуб-переможець єврокубка

🚨 EXCL. Agreement found between #Clubbrugge & #Olympiakos !

✍🏼 4 years contract.

🏥 Medical tests to take place tomorrow.

🇺🇦 Trabzonspor did the push until the end but Yaremchuk prefered the title champion project of Olympiacos who won #UECL last year. #mercato #JPL pic.twitter.com/ZbQlUguwDw