Постекоглу прокоментував чутки про своє призначення в збірну Англії

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ange Postecoglou on links with England job: “I was having a nap this afternoon. I have no idea…”.



“I'm the Tottenham manager and I'm determined to bring success to this club”.



“That's where my focus is totally”, says via @AlasdairGold. pic.twitter.com/Y9DJGeKtDt