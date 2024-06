Ювентус оголосив про трансфер за 50 мільйонів євро

🚨⚪️⚫️ Official, confirmed. Douglas Luiz joins Juventus from Aston Villa with value of €50m to be paid in four installments.



Contract until June 2029. 🇧🇷



Samuel Iling Jr and Enzo Barrenechea to join Aston Villa in separate deals worth €22m in total. pic.twitter.com/1Vv8Rld3yG