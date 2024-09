Палкін: Я вважаю, що Судаков – нова європейська зірка

🗣️ Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergey Palkin on Giorgi Sudakov, speaking at @TF_Summit. “Everybody knows about Sudakov. I believe he is the new European star. Half a year ago we had negotiations with Napoli. They proposed €40 million, but we believe he costs much more.



“And we think… pic.twitter.com/UY7OZc33Nw