Одноклубник Зінченка перейде у Саутгемптон

🚨🔴⚪️ Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton, here we go! Deal in place after official bid revealed earlier today.



Fee will be £24/25m add-ons included, agreed with Arsenal.



↪️🇪🇸 Arsenal are now prepared to go for Joan García from Espanyol in the next 24h! pic.twitter.com/qpMO5Wbk5n