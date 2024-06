Міранчук може знову стати партнером Маліновського

🔴🔵 #Genoa already looking for a substitute of Albert Gudmonsson as the Italian club knows he will leave the club this summer and watching 2 special profiles :



🇵🇹 Gonçalo Guedes from #Villarreal.



🇷🇺 Alekseï Miranchuk from #AtalantaBC also a target.



💰All under conditions… pic.twitter.com/lRmNJZxHy7