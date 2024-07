Манчестер Сіті завершив трансфер Савіньйо

🚨🔵 EXCL: Manchester City sign all documents to bring Sávio back to the club after the Copa América.



It’s now all completed, Sávio signs for Manchester City from Troyes after excellent loan spell at Girona.



Despite many proposals, City don’t sell Sávio and bring him back. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/cj8cj7koiF