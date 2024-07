Мессі стане перший гравцем в історії за кількістю фіналів із національною збірною

🚨🇦🇷 Lionel Messi will become the first footballer in history to play 7 finals with his national team tonight:



🥈 Copa America 2007

🥇 The Olympics 2008

🥈 World Cup 2014

🥈 Copa America 2015

🥈 Copa America 2016

🥇 Copa America 2021

🥇 World Cup 2022

⏳ Copa America 2024 pic.twitter.com/3T6ZHkutFC