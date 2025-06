Комо домовився про трансфер півзахисника, яким цікавився Шахтар

🚨🇭🇷 EXCL: Martin Baturina to Como, here we go!



Final proposal accepted by Dinamo Zagreb right now for €18m plus add-ons up to €25m potential package.



Contract until June 2030 and medical to follow, exclusive story from Saturday now confirmed.



Excellent addition for Como. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dkxqGkjthV