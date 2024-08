Челсі та Наполі домовились щодо трансферу Лукаку

🚨🔵 Romelu Lukaku to Napoli, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between clubs.



Chelsea accept €30m fixed fee plus add-ons up to €15m for €45m potential package.



Permanent transfer brokered by Ali Barat for Epic Sports.



Lukaku will sign 3 year deal at Napoli until 2027. pic.twitter.com/Hc0pm21qZl