Б'юся об заклад, твоя місис мріє про справжнього чоловіка: Фроч відповів на слова Пола

Listen up Jakey boy…@jakepaul I’m 11 years retired, not done a round of boxing for over a decade, I’m old, grey, and out of shape. But, I’d still give your missus the best night of her life!

I bet she dreams about a real man 💪🏼



Let me know if you still want your cars washing,… https://t.co/28d0REUKrE