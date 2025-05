Гравець Індіани повторив досягнення елітних шутерів НБА

Aaron Nesmith is the first player in NBA history to make six three-point field goals in the 4th quarter of a playoff game.



Only six other players have made six threes in a quarter of a playoff game:



▪️ Antoine Walker, BOS at PHI, April 28, 2002 (2nd Q)

▪️ Damian Lillard, POR… pic.twitter.com/y70n6iXR4X