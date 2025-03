Бронзовий призер Олімпіади з особистим рекордом став першим чемпіоном Нанкіна-2025

🇮🇹's Andy Díaz Hernández claims the first 🥇 of the #WorldIndoorChamps in style with leap of 17.80m 😤



Zhu Yaming comes second with a jump of 17.33m to secure the host nation's first medal and 🇧🇷’s Almir Dos Santos bags bronze with 17.22m.



