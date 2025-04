17-річна австралійська легкоатлетка побила рекорд, який тримався майже шість десятиліть

Leah Are You Kidding?! 😱



On her home track, WA’s Leah O’Brien has torched the 100m with a new Australian Under 18 record of 11.14 (+1.7), eclipsing sprinting icon Raelene Boyle’s record that has stood since the 1968 Olympic Games. 🤯



An absolute scorcher at WA Athletics… pic.twitter.com/VREWbW7DDA