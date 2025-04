21-річний талант став найкращим гравцем Кубку шести націй

𝙇𝙤𝙪𝙞𝙨 𝘽𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚-𝘽𝙞𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙚𝙮 🇫🇷🏆

Congratulations, Louis! 🥳🎉 The electric French winger is your 2025 Guinness Player of the Championship! #GuinnessM6N #GuinnessPOTC pic.twitter.com/Rs52Mrpkie