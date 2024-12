Бронзового призера Олімпіади в Токіо затримали на протестах у Грузії

🇬🇪🇪🇺Moment of detention of two-time world wrestling champion Zurab Datunashvili in Tbilisi, openly supporting protests and participating in rallies

Zurab Datunashvili, 32, is a three-time European champion, two-time world champion, and bronze medalist at the 2020 Summer Olympics. pic.twitter.com/KpZhWtZKws