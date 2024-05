Кращий за Роналду: нападник Олімпіакоса встановив рекорд в єврокубках

Most goals scored in a single UEFA club competition knockout stage since the group stages were introduced:



◉ 11 - Ayoub El Kaabi (2024 UECL)

◎ 10 - Cristiano Ronaldo (2017 UCL)

◎ 10 - Karim Benzema (2022 UCL)

◎ 10 - Radamel Falcao (2011 UEL)



