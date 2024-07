Контракт — на столі: Мілан готовий виплатити клаусулу за Морату

🚨📃 #ACMilan have put on the table a 3-y contract - with a salary set at ~€5m/season - for #Morata.



💰 The 🔴⚫ are willing to trigger the release clause from #Atleti.



‼️ Now it's ONLY up to Alvaro: the 🇮🇹 club is pushing hard to convince him to embrace its project. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/0CNMY8ZpwX