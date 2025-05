Манчестер Сіті визначився з наступником Де Брейне

✅ Manchester City try to hijack Bayern‘s deal for Florian Wirtz (22)

❇️ City made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen

❇️ Manchester want to try now that Wirtz withdraws his commitment to Bayern

❇️ Pep Guardiola wants Wirtz as successor of Kevin de Bruyne pic.twitter.com/s0Ej0paAw9