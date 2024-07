Мората підтвердив перехід у Мілан

🚨🔴⚫️ Álvaro Morata confirms he’s joining AC Milan: “I’m gonna undergo medical and then yes, I will join AC Milan”.



“I said goodbye to my teammates, Simeone, the board… it’s better to part ways when you can’t give your 100%”.



“I won the Euros as Atlético player”, told COPE. pic.twitter.com/w7vGgPZxDx