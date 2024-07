Ольмо: Якщо клуби хочуть мене купити, зараз саме час

🚨🇪🇸 Dani Olmo on his future: “Clause until July 20? Yes, if clubs want me, they know what they can do…”.



“There’s time until July 20 for the clause otherwise later it’d be tough negotiations!”.



“I’m under contract at Leipzig and I want to win titles”, told @ellarguero. pic.twitter.com/3nq2tfnfEG