У Барселони один з найгірших стартів у Ла Лізі за останні 20 років

39 - #Barcelona 🔵🔴 have 39 points after their first 20 games in @LaLigaEn 2024/25 (W12 D3 L5). Since the 2004/05 season, only once have they scored fewer points: 2021/22 (32 points - W8 D4 L4). Crash. pic.twitter.com/1rEBIlDwfp