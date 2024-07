Едерсон може перейти у клуб із Саудівської Аравії

🚨💰 The last #AlNassr's proposal for #Ederson sent yesterday to #ManCity is set at $33m (€30m). 🧤🇧🇷



⏱️ As told, the 🇸🇦 club gave #MCFC 48 hours before withdrawing from the negotiation: a response from the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 team is expected soon. 🐓⚽ #Transfers @TEAMtalk https://t.co/RG5YnCFRY5 pic.twitter.com/f1CSUpbKBM