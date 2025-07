Нокаут після трирічної паузи: Шелестюк упевнено розібрався з американцем Лівсі

Let's be honest, in combat sports, hard knockouts definitely captivate us.

The unbeaten Ukrainian Olympian Taras Shelestyuk (20-0-1) 🇺🇦 brutally knocks out Roddricus Livsey (12-5-1) 🇺🇸 in the second round of their super welterweight bout in Shreveport, Louisiana, USA.

Livsey… pic.twitter.com/P9bdGoTLQW