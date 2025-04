Фейки Бекхема та Ширана: Біллем-Сміт закрив поразку від Раміреса в бою з Глентоном

Round 12 🔜



What an opener between Chris Billam-Smith and Brandon Glanton 🔥



🎟️ Buy #EubankBenn on DAZN NOW - link in bio | Powered by @FATALFURY_PR City of Wolves | LIVE NOW on DAZN | @SNKPofficial | @ringmagazine pic.twitter.com/OOLySfJbcc